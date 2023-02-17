Flooding and disruption to be expected

Rarawai FSC crossing, Ba flooded and closed to all traffic. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

Flooding and disruption to traffic should be expected as an active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain affects the northern and western parts of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says another trough of low pressure lies to the west of the country and is gradually moving towards the group. It is expected to affect the country from tonight till the weekend.

The weather bureau says the rain has already seen some rivers reaching warning levels from the continuous heavy rain and will cause the rivers to burst their banks.

It says flooding will impact roads, iris crossings and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains some disruption to traffic flow and transport routes.

A flash flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas; from Nabouwalu to Dreketi, Seaqaqa to Labasa area, Qawa catchment, Wainikoro, Nadogo, Dogotuki, Nakawaga and Bagata at Nasekawa river, Wailevu west coast from Dawara to Nabalebale, Nabouwalu to kubulau; Tuva, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua to Rakiraki and interior of Viti Levu.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas from Sigatoka to Semo.

The next high tide is at 3.42pm for Lautoka and 3.45pm in Suva.



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service / Facebook]