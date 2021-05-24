Flood warning in place for Vanua Levu

A flash flood warning has been issued for all low-lying and flood-prone areas of Vanua Levu.

As of 6am today, significant rainfall has been recorded over most parts of Vanua Levu and rain is continuing.

The National Weather Office is forecasting more rain over the next 24 hours.

The Labasa river

The flood warning comes as a trough of low pressure slowly moves over the Northern and Eastern parts of the country.

The associated clouds and rain are affecting the North and East and will gradually spread to the rest of the group later today.

The public is urged not to attempt to cross flooded waters of unknown depths, secure belongings, and keep listening to and following up on the latest updates on flash floods.