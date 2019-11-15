Evacuations primarily for safety: Soko

There are more than 3000 evacuees currently sheltering 65 evacuation centres in the Northern, Eastern and Central divisions.

Director for the National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says it’s commendable that Fijians living in areas that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Tino heeded the advice and moved to evacuation centres for their safety.

“We have a total of 65 in the Northern Division with a total number of evacuees of 2612. We have four in the Central Division with a total of 209 evacuees and nine in the Eastern Division with a total of 294 evacuees. In regards to the roads, we have eight roads inaccessible in the Northern Division and six in the Central Division.”

Soko says with Tropical Cyclone Tino no longer a threat to Fiji, the focus will now be on damage assessments on the ground which is expected to take a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Energy Fiji Limited’s CEO Hasmukh Patel says power supply is expected to be normalized today for most of the areas in Labasa and Savusavu.

However, Taveuni’s restoration will take some time.

“In Taveuni, what happens was, we have the Somomo Hydro Scheme so the generator actually went off last night so the whole area went blackout so now we have to as a result, we have to inspect all the lines to make sure nothing is broken. We can’t just, we have switched on the generator and periodically we are inspecting the town which we have restored and the hospital we have restored. I don’t’ think it will take very long, probably by today or early tomorrow, we should be able to wrap up Taveuni. ”

The NDMO Director also clarifies that 13 schools currently been used as evacuation centres will be cleaned and cleared by Monday to ensure all schools are able to resume classes.