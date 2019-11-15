Education Ministry to begin damage assessment

The Education Ministry will begin its post Tropical Cyclone Harold assessment from today.

The impact from the cyclone saw schools such as the Tailevu North College and Bhawani Dayal Arya College severely damaged.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says she and her team from Central Division will be visiting the sites.

And despite the cyclone having passed, Akbar says parent’s needs to ensure all children are kept indoors as the threat of floods is still present.

She says all combined efforts must be geared towards the health and safety of all.