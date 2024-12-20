Cyclone threat looms as Vanuatu struggles with earthquake aftermath

An aerial photograph of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. [Source: Anders Ryman via smh]

In the midst of earthquake recovery efforts, Vanuatu is at risk of another threat, with their Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issuing warning of a possible cyclone developing.

In a report carried by PAC News from ABC Pacific, there is a low to medium likelihood of a cyclone forming, according to authorities.

This, as the nation is scrambling to rescue survivors of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck near Port Vila on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Rescue and recovery efforts are being challenged with the risk of landslides caused by severe weather as the nation’s weather bureau warns a low-pressure system will bring rainfall early next week.

Officials are closely monitoring low-pressure activity in the Coral Sea, which is expected to move toward Vanuatu.

It says that there is 10-60 percent chance that this system will develop into a cyclone.

They also cautioned residents about the potential for landslides and flash flooding, particularly in areas already affected by debris and erosion.

The warning comes as Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, remains without water after Tuesday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake which damaged reservoirs and caused widespread destruction.

According to Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office the death toll has been revised from 14 to nine but is still expected to rise.

Emergency teams rescued seven survivors from the collapsed Billabong building in Port Vila’s central business district.

The body of one victim was also recovered from the rubble, though it remains unclear how many more people were inside the building when it collapsed.

Caretaker Minister for Disaster Management John Salong acknowledged on Thursday that, with two days having passed since the quake, search efforts would now begin to focus on recovering the bodies of those who have died.