Adverse weather conditions impact power supply

[File Photo]

Severe weather conditions experienced in most parts of Fiji including heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning have disrupted power supply distribution in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka and certain parts of the Central Divisions.

Energy Fiji Limited teams are actively engaged in a safe and systematic effort to restore power to the affected areas.

EFL aims to speed up the restoration process depending upon the evolving weather situation.

Article continues after advertisement

However, in some areas accessibility challenges persist due to flooding and damaged road conditions potentially causing delays in the restoration of power supply.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to affected customers by the adverse weather conditions, EFL extends its apologies and assures ongoing efforts to address the situation promptly.