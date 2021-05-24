Home

National Trust of Fiji makes submissions on Heritage Bill

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 11, 2021 4:34 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Indigenous people, civil society and government play a key role in the protection of the local heritage sites around the country.

Making their submission on the proposed Heritage Bill 3 of 2021, Council of the National Trust of Fiji Member, Elizabeth Erasito says this is to ensure that all local heritage sites comply with the World Heritage Convention.

Erasito says Non-compliance of heritage sites with the Convention will result in the removal of the sites from the World Heritage list.

“It’s essential for them to have a shared responsibility in the maintenance of the property. It is not only the responsibility of the Department that is tasked for implementing management.”

Responding to a question by Standing Committee Member on Justice, Law and Human Rights Dr Salik Govind on how the proposed bill will help local heritage sites like Levuka, Erasito says it requires a national approach.

“Stakeholders at government level, the various ministries, they need to work together to ensure that the development of the town is in accordance to the best benefit for the people and the best protection for its heritage. In order to do that the various departments need to work together. You cannot have one Department to pull something down and one Department that is trying to protect it.”

The Fiji Museum will be making its submissions on the proposed Heritage Bill 3 of 2021 tomorrow.

