National Identification Card may roll out from October

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hinted government is planning to start the registration for the Fiji National Identification Card by October this year.

Sayed-Khaiyum made the remark while speaking at the closing of Legal Aid Commission’s Corporate Staff Workshop.

Article continues after advertisement

“You’ll have your own card, your photograph, your address detail, biometrics of all your ten fingers, your iris’s and the photograph of your face, and really what will happen is that’s the only card number you should know, at the backend of it, your FNPF will be linked to that, your TIN number will be linked to that, your driver’s license will be linked to that it makes life lot easier”.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says the new ID system will help in the sharing of important data with government and the relevant authorities.

“It will be linked eventually to your passport details all of that which will make life more easier to everybody, we’ll be able to share data, we’ll be able to know where to provide actual service, what are the areas that are low income areas where we can go and provide more services, if there is a cyclone we know exactly where to provide services”.

The AG says they will aim to register over 630,000 Fijians within the first year of its implementation.