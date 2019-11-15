National ID card to be linked to E-passport: AG

The National Identification Card will be linked to passport details aimed at making the lives of Fijians easier.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new ID system will help in the sharing of important data with government and the relevant authorities.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the new system will be secured by facial recognition and other biometrics, replacing several ID cards and numbers that are currently used.

“You’ll have your own card, your photograph, your address detail, biometrics of all your ten fingers, your iris’s and the photograph of your face, and really what will happen is that’s the only card number you should know, at the backend of it, your FNPF will be linked to that, your TIN number will be linked to that, your driver’s license will be linked to that it makes life lot easier”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says through the new system they’ll be able to better analyze where and what services to provide.

The registration for the national ID card will begin in October with government aiming to register over 630,000 Fijians within the first year of its implementation.