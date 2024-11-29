National craft exhibition concludes today

The Fiji Arts Council is currently hosting the national craft exhibition on the lawn of its office at the Stephens Building in Suva.

This three-day event began on Wednesday and will conclude today.

The exhibition brings together talented Micro Small and Medium Enterprises artisans and crafters, providing them with a platform to showcase their unique, handcrafted goods.

This event highlights MSMEs’ vital role in supporting Fiji’s economy, particularly within the craft and artisan sectors.

By attending, purchasing, and promoting these local products, the public directly contributes to the growth and sustainability of small businesses.

The event not only celebrates Fiji’s rich cultural heritage but also empowers entrepreneurs to expand their reach and drive economic development.