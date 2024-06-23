Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Former students of Natabua High School from across the globe gathered in Lautoka and Nadi for a heartfelt reunion aimed at honoring their alma mater and supporting its future.

The event, held on Friday and Saturday, brought together alumni who had not seen each other since their school days.

Organizing committee member Ajeet Singh described the two days as wonderful which was filled with nostalgia and joyous reunions.

Singh who now resides in the US says they have been eagerly anticipating this reunion since last year.

According to Singh, it was not only a chance to reconnect with old friends but also an opportunity to give back to the institution that shaped their lives.

Singh says during the reunion, the emphasis was also placed on raising funds which different decades organized.

“So one of the projects that comes to mind is helping with the water facilities, the bathroom and whatever infrastructure that they can help with to make it a better place for the students.”

Old scholar and Australian Julie Osborne says her time in Natabua High School was priceless as she enjoyed every moment.

Osborne was in Natabua from 1970-1973.

“And I think the education we got at Natabua High School is probably as good as we could have got almost anywhere in the world.It was excellent.”

Throughout the event, stories of shared memories and achievements echoed, reinforcing the bond that began within the classrooms and corridors of Natabua High School.

At least 2,500 old scholars were part of the event.