Nasinu Town Council legal trouble

Nasinu Municipal Building in Valelevu.

The Nasinu Town Council has landed in legal trouble over alleged non-compliance.

They have been charged with two counts of failure to comply with the prohibition notice issued by the Environment Department.

It is alleged that the Nasinu Town Council failed to comply with the prohibition notice issued by the Department of Environment on 25th September 2020 by not removing the stockpile of old, damaged, and end-of-life vehicles at the Kuluvotu settlement in Nadera within five days.

It is also alleged that they failed to comply with the second notice issued on 29th October 2021 and within the time frame of 15 days.

The matter was called in the Nasinu Magistrates court today and has been adjourned to 17th January for plea.