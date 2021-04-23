Home

Naselai villagers lose 15 acres to climate change

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 23, 2021 3:48 pm
Dr Aalisha Khan

Naselai villagers in Tailevu has lost over 15 acres of land in previous years due to climate change.

The village located along the Rewa River Bank is slowly eroding and residents fear they may have to relocate soon.

Village Turaga Ni Koro Navitalai Delaiverata says around five houses are situated near the river bank and climate change is slowly robbing them off their land.

“There used to be an island here. It has also eroded and washed away. The water level continues to rise, moving closer to the houses along this side. The island that was here used to be our plantation. We used to raise cows, pigs, but now it’s all gone. We are scared what our future will be like.”

Naselai villagers are pleading with the relevant authorities to help them keep their land safe.

