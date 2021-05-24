Naqiso goes beyond call of duty

A teacher in Bua is going out of his way to ensure his students are not left behind during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Lekutu District School Teacher Semisi Naqiso divides his week amongst 23 Year six students and spends some time with each of them going through their lessons.

“Since the curriculum was realigned, we have to do re-cap and assessment. I saw that it was easier if we could do online sessions but there’s no network in most places here, so I decided to personally deliver the materials.”

Naqiso pays for his own transportation when he visits these children in five different villages and nearby communities.

He believes teaching is not just a profession but a calling

“If my students go up to Year 7 and they don’t perform well, I see that as a failure in my part as a teacher now. I am here to serve and to serve well so that when they move up, they do better.”

Naqiso has been teaching for over a decade and is committed to better quality.