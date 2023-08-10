Naqere Youth Park provides alternative venue for sports

Over 2000 residents have been provided with an alternative venue for sports, following the development of Naqere Youth Park in Savusavu.

In his address at the opening of the park yesterday, Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative reflects the interest in sports among the residents.

Nalumisa says it would foster the development of sports in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Naqere Youth Park is a shared accomplishment – a place where the Council and our youth intersect, a cornerstone for their personal development and growth.”

Nalumisa says the park would also accommodate recreational activities in the area.

The Minister reminded the residents to have a sense of ownership towards the resource, and ensure its maintenance for future generations.

Savusavu Town Council has invested $11,700 in the establishment of Naqere Youth Park, a testament to its ability to fund its own initiative.