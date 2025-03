Sachida Nand and Shalen Kumar

Independent MP Sachida Nand has aligned himself with the group led by Ioane Naivalurua.

The announcement was made this morning by Speaker Filimone Jitoko.

The group led by Naivalurua is aligned towards the government.

Naivalurua has also confirmed that Shalen Kumar is also in their group.

The group of nine is therefore now known as the Bloc of 11 or G11.

