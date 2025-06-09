Nanai’s reappearance sparks culture and curiosity

Pacific Nation School, in partnership with Mareqeti Viti, is conducting a special program to educate students on the cultural and ecological significance of the Nanai cicada.

It is set to re-emerge next month in the forests of Namosi and Navosa after eight years underground.

Teacher Tupou Laisani said this was the first year they are holding advocacy sessions on the Nanai, also known as the Fijian cicada.

“This is the first year that we do this advocacy about Nanai. We celebrate it because we found out that our geologists have been following this for how many years. I think the last 8 years and this year will be the 8 years of this special Nanai have to come out. While they cover themselves under the ground. They have to emerge to come out.”

Laisani states students are now in their third week of learning about the insect, and have been expressing their knowledge through artwork, poetry, and craftwork.

The Nanai’s life cycle is unique after spending eight years underground, it emerges only to live for a few weeks. Traditionally, its appearance is associated with prosperity and wealth.

The cicada’s cultural importance is reflected on Fiji’s $100 note, making it not only a scientific curiosity but also a cherished part of Fiji’s natural heritage

