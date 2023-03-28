Name change law to be removed: Tabuya

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Consultations have begun between the Ministry of Women and women’s groups about the decision to use their birth name.

This comes after the Interpretation Amendment Bill of 2021, which was passed in parliament in 2021.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says the amendment requires Fijians to use their birth certificate names when required by written law to provide their names, which has primarily impacted women by requiring them to use their birth name rather than their marriage name.

“Its the commitment from the new government to remove that law so we are currently in the process of consulting with the women groups as well as women who are affected and that is in the process of getting removed.”

Tabuya says the coalition government is in the process of removing this law so women can use whichever name they prefer.