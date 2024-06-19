Nalumisa urges proper financial records for municipalities

Minister of Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa

All municipal councils, except the Rakiraki Town Council, are not up to date with their audited financial reports.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, while speaking at the Municipal Council’s Chief Executives Forum in Suva today.

Nalumisa says that some municipalities have a backlog of more than five years on their financial reports.

“And one of the common issues that they have raised is most of the financial statements, most of the financial reports of all the municipalities have not been audited, have not been up to date.”

Nalumisa says these issues have been raised multiple times by the Officers of the Auditor General, the Public Accounts Committees and the Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Nalumisa highlights not having updated records can lead to major financial challenges and risks such as mismanagement of municipal funds.

He also states the ministry will provide auditors and financial assistance to the municipalities to assist in getting their accounts up to date.