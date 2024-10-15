Nalumisa highlights staff retention efforts

Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Ministry of Local Government/facebook]

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has acknowledged the challenges of staff turnover within the two ministries.

He states that following an audit last year, the ministry recently engaged in recruitment activities.

Nalumisa says the audit revealed a pressing need for more personnel, particularly technical staff, to meet the ministry’s growing demands

“And hopefully we should be able to have the right number of resources and people that are required to manage and carry out the work that is mandated by the Ministry to carry out for the people of Fiji.”

Nalumisa also expressed confidence in recent recruitment efforts aimed at strengthening the workforce and improving service delivery.