Naividamu villagers undertake self-help initiative to rebuild homes

The rehabilitation of homes affected by Category 5 TC Yasa at Naividamu Village in Macuata is now almost complete.

Of the 26 homes either partially or totally destroyed, 22 homes have been fully reinstated with a self-help initiative taken on by the villagers themselves.

Naividamu Self-Help Rehabilitation Project Officer Pita Ramasima says they felt it best not to wait for help from government but to take it upon themselves to rebuild their homes using trees that had fallen during the cyclone.

Ramasima says they were provided machinery and tools by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency to help in the rehabilitation of their homes.

Villager Sereima Disika – whose home was totally destroyed says she is grateful that her home has been rebuilt and is able to withstand strong winds.

Assistance rendered by ADRA includes the provision of a saw, chainsaws, straps, hand tools for fixing the homes and digging tools for their farms.

ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai says their intervention promotes community social cohesion with the main objective of saving lives and livelihoods.

Tuwai says the provision of the chainsaws after the cyclone also helped with clearing of debris to address the risks of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhoea (LTDD).