Naitasiri paramount chief passes away

Naitasiri paramount chief Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata has passed away.

Ratu Inoke passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was a member of the Great Council of Chiefs, consistently advocating for his people, and participated in three GCC meetings since 2022.

The Turaga na Qaranivalu, who was previously convicted for instigating the 2000 mutiny alongside coup convicts Timoci Silatolu and Josefa Nata, received a presidential pardon from President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in December 2023.

He was a former politician and held the title of Turaga na Qaranivalu since 1997.

He served in the interim cabinet of Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase as Minister for Regional Development and Multi-ethnic Affairs in 2000 and 2001, when he was appointed to the Senate and sworn in on 14 September.

The province will observe all traditional protocols before announcing further funeral details.

