Nadi fatal was due to drunk driving

[File Photo]

A case of drunk driving allegedly resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in Nawai, Nadi yesterday.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the victim was a passenger in a car driven by a 34-year-old man.

It is alleged the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

SSP Divuana says a second passenger, a 31-year-old man sustained serious injury and is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been questioned and released as investigators await the post-mortem examination results.

SSP Divuana says the tragic death is yet another reminder that drunk driving kills.

He adds a few hours of enjoyment has resulted in a lifetime of regret.

SSP Divuana says road safety stakeholders are constantly issuing reminders about the dangers of drunk driving, yet arrests continue to be recorded.

Between 15th December 2023 and January 31st, there were 149 drunk driver arrests.

SSP Divuana is pleading with drivers to understand that their actions not only threaten their own safety but of other innocent road users.

The national road death toll currently stands at 10 compared to 16 for the same period last year.