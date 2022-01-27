Nadi families’ clean flood affected homes

Clean up began for a number of Nadi families today after flood waters brought in by the Tropical Depression have receded.

FBC News visited a few areas that were affected by flooding and noted the resilience of residents in the face of adversity.

Navo resident, Govind Chetty says flooding is nothing new for them, however, they main concern is to ensure that they clean up properly.

“The mud is inside three and four times, washing and cleaning. Lastly, we have to put the tide and clean again.”

Chetty says they have been living in Navo all their lives and as soon as a flood warning is issued, they prepared accordingly.

Another resident Sahil Chand says they are hoping to finish cleaning before nightfall as their area is currently without power supply.

“Still plenty of mud inside. We have to wash it and brush, a lot of job inside.”

A few shops are still closed in Nadi Town while some owners are still cleaning their stores hoping to be back in business tomorrow.

The National Fire Authority has also been assisting the Nadi Town Council in cleaning the market and bus stand area.