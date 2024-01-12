Nabobo-Baba refutes claims about staff pay

Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba has dismissed claims that the institution does not have the money to pay its staff.

Nabobo-Baba is responding to what she calls deliberate misinformation.

FBC News had received claims that staff at FNU have not been paid on time.

She explains that the delay in pay is due to taxation adjustments by the government, which FNU’s finance department has had to update in their system before salaries are released.

She clarifies that FNU does not pay its staff on Wednesday but rather on Thursday, and the money is disbursed into staff accounts on the same day or Friday, depending on their bank of choice.

The Vice-Chancellor has confirmed that the pay for this cycle has been disbursed.