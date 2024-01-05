Nabalarua appointed EFL Chair

Rokoseru Nabalarua

Rokoseru Nabalarua has been appointed as the new chair of the Energy Fiji Limited Board.

Nabalarua replaces the current Chair, Dakshesh Patel, who has resigned from the Board.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad, while confirming the appointment to FBC News, says Patel will remain on the board as a transitional measure for now.

Professor Prasad highlights that Nabalarua is not new to EFL, having previously served as the Chief Executive at the organization.

He describes the decision to hand over the chairmanship to Nabalarua as amicable and well-thought-out, emphasizing Nabalarua’s extensive experience in the energy sector.

Prasad expresses satisfaction that Nabalarua has accepted the chair position.

The Finance Minister also confirms that all other members of the EFL Board will remain in their roles.