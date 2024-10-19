Mushroom program to assist vulnerable families

The Fiji Mushroom Association and the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children will work together to initiate a community-based mushroom cultivation program aimed at empowering vulnerable families.

FENC Fiji’s head of operation, Nirmala Nambiar says this partnership will focus on providing sustainable income and food security for families struggling to make ends meet.

“Most people come to FENC Fiji and continuously year after year for the children’s stationary ,bag support we do that we help them, but this time around we want to introduce a program where they are empowered to make their own income and they’re able to say yeah, that’s my income, I can buy something else. They don’t have to continue to come to FENC Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Mushroom Association President Seruwaia Kabukabu stresses that the program does not require participants to have vast land or substantial capital.

She says the initiative aims to enroll 30 to 40 participants, providing them with practical skills in mushroom cultivation.

“We intend to go out to Western at this time. We have four major group of areas that we’re starting from Rakiraki, Serua, and Lautoka, Namosi area that we’ll be covering in this two months’ time and we’re looking out to 30 to 40 participants. I think on the 8th of November we’ll be reaching out to Rakiraki.”

In addition to providing fresh mushrooms, the program will teach value-adding techniques such as creating mushroom pickles, sauces, and powder, which will be sold in local supermarkets.