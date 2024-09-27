Mural highlights sustainability

[Source: Supplied]

The French Development Agency is committed to support our partner countries to foster the sustainability and the development, social, economic development and protection of the biodiversity.

The representative of the French Development Agency, Elodie Vitalis in partnership with the Greenhouse Coworking, last night unveiled the “Art for Change” initiative where a wall mural.

The Mural was designed by three local artists namely Jack Eastgate, Hefrani Barnes and Mele Nabola.

The Mural titled “Noda Vanua ni Mataka which translates to our land of tomorrow depicts how Fiji and the world should be.

The piece highlights the aspects of conservation and sustainability through a blend of artistic styles and ideas of about what a sustainable future could look like.

She says that AFD’s main aim to aims at financing and implementing projects in the Pacific and all over the world.

“And for us it was very important to work with these artists because it was female artists, so we wanted to promote young female talent, gender equality, but most of all to work with people who shared our value. And this is our value for the future.”

Vitalis states that the project is named Art for Change Initiative because we firmly believe that the heart plays a crucial role to foster development and to raise awareness.

She adds that the feedback has been great and they didn’t expect so many people as even the artists were not expecting the positive turnout.

The French Development Agency rep highlights they weren’t expecting diplomats, ambassadors, NGOs, artists, people working on development, people working in health, a lot of people committing to the sustainability of Fiji to attend this art event.

Vitalis adds that they are funding projects to support the public authorities and they mainly focus on supporting climate change and biodiversity.