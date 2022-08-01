Municipalities urged to work with Police

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Creating safe towns and cities will be possible if stakeholders work together.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar welcomed the Fiji Police Force’s recent command center set up in Labasa in recent weeks, as this will allow the institution to focus on other areas of business.

She says they can monitor each and every suburb and street from the comfort of the command center.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar is calling on municipalities to continue to work with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that businesses continue to thrive in their local communities.

She says it is not the police’s only responsibility to ensure that towns are safe.

“No, it has everything to do with the municipal council because we have to create a safe city. It simply means we need to work with stakeholders.”

Kumar says pooling resources will minimize risks and ensure that both stakeholders save their resources.

“So if they put a dollar on the table, we’ll have to put another dollar and collectively we’ll be able to provide enough cameras in towns and cities to make the town or city much safer for our people.”

Kumar adds that working together will ensure that economic growth at the municipal level has minimal disturbance.