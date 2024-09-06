Municipal elections scheduled for this fiscal year

Aerial shot of Nausori town [File Photo]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa told Parliament this morning that Municipal Council elections will take place in this financial year.

Addressing a question from the Opposition, Nalumisa says the Ministry is consulting with all municipalities to iron out the logistical details for the upcoming elections.

He says the focus now is on establishing policies and procedures for the allocation of councillors per municipal ward.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Nalumisa says they are mindful of the processes they are putting in place to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

“The next phase will involve collaboration with the Fijian elections office and the electoral commission for the remaining process. In this case, as the speaker said, we want to make sure that accurate information and proper processes are followed for handing over to the Fijian elections office.”

Nalumisa also reveals the extension of elections for villages within municipal boundaries.

“Work is underway to allow villages within the municipal boundaries and at least two kilometres outside of the boundaries to be part of the elections. These are villages with landowners of towns and cities; hence, they have the right to participate in the process to elect councillors.”

He says the inclusion of iTaukei villages will require the approval of the iTaukei Affairs Board, which has been consulted, and the Ministry is awaiting confirmation.

The Minister says that merely holding an election is not enough, adding the need to ensure that the foundation upon which the new Council will operate is robust and resilient.