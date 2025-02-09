Multiple raids lead to drug seizures and arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A woman was arrested during a raid at the Mead Road housing complex yesterday after several illicit substances were discovered.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu states that the joint operation led to the seizure of several large ziplock bags containing dried leaves and over 100 branches, all believed to be marijuana.

Authorities also confiscated items thought to be stolen and smoking apparatus.

He adds that the officers in the Eastern Division also conducted a raid in Draubuta, Tailevu, resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old man after dried branches and leaves, believed to be marijuana, were found.

Further searches revealed marijuana plants on his farm.

In another raid at Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa, authorities discovered a ziplock bag containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and a bag of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Four men were arrested during this raid, along with electronic gadgets believed to have been stolen.

On Rodwell Road, a 28-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of illicit drugs after dried leaves, believed to be marijuana, were found.

ACP Driu affirmed that the Fiji Police Force is committed to reducing the supply of illicit drugs by disrupting the network through targeted raids.