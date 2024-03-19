Multiple meth arrests in the west

Three man are in police custody following two separate raids in Natabua, Lautoka over the last 24-hours.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu says the first raid resulted in the arrest of two men aged 22 and 33 years.

Police discovered several clear plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The second raid resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man following the discovery of zip lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and cash amounting to $2000 believed to be from proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, in Tavua, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a case of theft and was also questioned in relation to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, following the discovery of a clear plastic containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

In Sabeto, a woman was arrested following a joint raid with the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Western Division Narcotics.

Police discovered clear plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine at her Sabeto home.

ACP Driu says all seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.