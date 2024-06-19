Multi-stakeholder taskforce needed to address drug issues

There is a need to develop a multi-stakeholder task force to curb drug-related issues across both urban and rural communities.

This is one of the recommendations by the Fiji Council of Social Services to the government for the upcoming national budget.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says more resources need to be allocated so that policy and operations across government agencies and other stakeholders are relevant.

Catanasiga says there is a need to establish a clear reporting structure for enforcement agencies.

“That it was about making sure that the different agencies that are mandated to participate in such perhaps effort or initiative need to be resourced well.”

Catanasiga adds they also need to invest in widespread community awareness campaigns to educate the public about drug abuse and its impact on society.