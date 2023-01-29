MSME’s play a critical role: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, while officiating at the launch of Rialto Properties in Nadi. [Source: Fiji Government]

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises play an important role in economic recovery.

This has been highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, while officiating at the launch of Rialto Properties in Nadi.

Prasad says that the Government recognizes the critical role that MSME’s play in this period of socioeconomic recovery.

“The government will do its best to ensure that all the bottlenecks, the ease of doing business, and the ease of doing investment in this country are one of the best and that is our objective.”

Prasad says they will work with people and investors to facilitate investment and businesses to achieve a sustained level of economic growth.