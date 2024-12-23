MSAF to address stranded crew issue

[File Photo]

A plan is in place to address the issue of stranded crew in abandoned fishing vessels at the Suva Harbor, says the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

MSAF will collaborate with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and Department of Immigration to repatriate the individuals to their countries.

Chief Executive, Joeli Cawaki says majority of these individuals from China and other parts of Asia have been stranded after their fishing vessels were no longer operational and abandoned by its owners.

“They came in with the boat as fishermen. And so they are stuck, literally stuck. They are really stuck. And the owners have left. Also, abandoned the boat? They abandoned the vessel and abandoned the crew. This issue has been taken care of by Customs and Immigration.”

Cawaki says a survey conducted by MSAF confirmed the presence of stranded crew in abandoned fishing vessels, but even though the number is unknown, there are plans to finalize their repatriation early next year.

MSAF also strives to address the issue of abandoned fishing vessels, seeking support to initially remove the targeted 34 derelict vessels at the Suva Harbor.

It plans to expand its efforts on the removal of derelict vessels to other harbors in Fiji.