MSAF announces new CEO

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has announced the appointment of their new Chief Executive, Joeli Cawaki.

MSAF Board Chair Josateki Tagi says they had sought a leader capable of overseeing the administration, adding that Cawaki’s exceptional qualifications made him the ideal choice.

He adds Cawaki possesses high-level networking skills and the ability to engage with policymakers effectively.

Tagi adds that they received approval from the Prime Minister and Minister for Public Enterprise, Sitiveni Rabuka, solidifying Cawaki’s role as CEO for the next several years.

Cawaki started his new role last Monday.

The newly appointed CEO, Cawaki, has stressed the crucial need to bridge the gap between MSAF administrators and the industry they serve, emphasizing MSAF’s pivotal role as the backbone of the maritime industry itself.

He adds that industry visits have been planned to improve communication, aiming to understand the industry’s needs and concerns.

Cawaki says the feedback gathered during the visits will be shared with the newly established National Maritime Council.

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has congratulated Cawaki on his appointment.