Movement restrictions issued

[ Source : Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office is advising members of the public that there is currently a restriction of movement at the Rewa Bridge in Nausori due to flood waters.

Only large vehicles are permitted to pass through, with coordination by the Fiji Police Force.

The NDMO is reminding the general public and all motorists that this measure has been taken to ensure the safety of commuters travelling in and out of Nausori.

The NDMO, Fiji Roads Authority and the Fiji Police Force will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.