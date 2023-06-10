Move to register practitioner psychologist

The office of the Attorney General has today welcomed the move to officially recognize practitioner psychologists as a profession in the country.

While officiating at the Fiji Psychological Society’s 4th Annual General Meeting in Suva today, Attorney General Siromi Turaga reassured support for the registration of the profession in the country.

Turaga has also directed the steps to assist Fiji’s Psychological Society in being recognized as the national body.

“Once they receive official instructions from the ministry of health and medical services, certainly we can accommodate the legal registration of psychologists. The ministry of health will also assist your society in drafting a paper submission to the cabinet. This paper will be first vetted by the solicitor general offices and after approval from cabinet we can proceed with legal amendments to the law.”

Turaga also acknowledges the work of promoting positive well-being and good practices in the psychology professions and urges members to continue the momentum.