MOU to enhance Fiji-Australia defense cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the Defense Pacific Air Program.

The MOU serves as the overarching governance framework for the operation of the C27J aircraft in Fiji.

In September 2023, Australia offered Fiji the use of the aircraft on a regular rotational basis.

The C27J is a versatile aircraft known for its capabilities in humanitarian assistance, air transport, and aerial surveillance missions, owing to its ability to operate with limited support from unsurfaced airstrips.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Mason Smith thanked the Australian Government under the Vuvale Partnership and acknowledged their support towards the ongoing defense relationships.