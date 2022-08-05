More witnesses to give evidence in Radrodro trial

[File Photo]

Five more witnesses are expected to give evidence in the trial of SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro from next week.

The Defense Counsel informed the court yesterday afternoon the five witnesses will include the accused.

The MP allegedly obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.