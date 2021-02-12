More unemployed people resort to farming

The Agriculture Ministry has seen a massive increase in the number of farms around the country, mostly in rural areas.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a lot of unemployed people impacted by COVID-19 are resorting to farming as a source of income.

Dr Reddy says most of these people are either engaged in agriculture as labourers, farmers, entrepreneurs or as a middleman.

“More people, more farmers more land bought under the Agriculture after COVID-19 because you know people saw that it is the only hope because they lost their job from the garment factories, hotels, restaurants, other shops and businesses.”

Dr Reddy also commended landowners for allowing their land to be used or Agricultural purposes during this difficult time.

He says the value of Agriculture exports last year grew by 25 percent and they hope to further increase the value of exports this year.