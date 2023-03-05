More training needed in yacht industry: Rasch

There is room to further enhance the training and skill development of the local yacht industry.

This is according to Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch, who believes that this will improve the quality of service provided.

Training for yacht crew and maintenance workers is crucial to meeting international demands.

“It is something that we are actively trying to do together with the Fiji Maritime Academy and the Fiji National University, trying to see how vocational training is valuable so that we can bring in specialized students out of school that would be interested in joining this industry and becoming specialists in this field of service.”

Rasch says this can be achieved through strong collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill also shared similar sentiments.

“There are a few things in terms of yachts; we have met with the super yacht association of Australia, for example; we also met with a similar yachting association in New Zealand, and we really listen to what they are telling us.”

The yacht industry is anticipating strong bookings in the coming months.