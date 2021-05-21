More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani

Mokani village COVID-19 response team screens over 300 people a day as they continue with their COVID-19 village protocols.

Mokani Youth Vice President Josefa Matasau says this includes villagers coming back from the farms and towns for shopping.

Matasau says they strictly does not allow other people into their village.’

He says the all youth are part of the COVID-19 village response team.

“Our daily routine, we started our work at around 4am when the curfew is lifted and right now, we end it at 6 in the evening, there are three shifts in a day, this consists of youth members and the Mokani Rugby team.”

He says they believe that this is the only way they will keep their villagers safe from the killer virus.

Mokani village is situated near Bau landing Tailevu.