News

More than 160 women turn up for cancer screening

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 12:10 pm
Fiji Cancer Society conducted six screenings last month and more than 160 women turned up to be checked.

FCS Chief Executive Belinda Chan says they are expecting more women to show up at their next screening locations as it is critical to detect cancer early.

She says early detection is vital as there have been cases where late representation leads to the demise of some patients.

“There is a need for women to ensure that they take their health seriously, present yourself, empower yourself to go and get yourself screened because your health matters.”

Fiji Cancer Society in collaboration with Rainbow Pride Foundation has begun its outreach programs at the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University last week.

Chan adds they are willing to offer corporate visits for women if firms are ready to promote women’s health at work.

