More problems emerge within informal settlements

The Ministry of Housing and Community Development says they are finding more problems within the informal settlements.

Minister Premila Kumar says they have documented evidence of issues ranging from corruption to Fijians cheating the system.

This includes eligibility issues.

Kumar says they want to help those Fijians who are vulnerable and genuinely need homes.

“There are people residing in informal settlements who earn more than $50,000. There are people who live in informal settlements and they have rented their property elsewhere. Also, there are people who have built houses in informal settlement, a number of flats and they have rented it out but they are not living there. They are living elsewhere.”

The Minister today revealed that two staff members of the Housing Ministry are being investigated for the recent land sale scam.

It was discovered that letters using fake letterheads were issued to the public.

These letters authorized the people to build houses in River Road, Narere, Nasinu and Millennium informal settlement in Nausori.

The matter is now being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.