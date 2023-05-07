More investment in the tourism sector

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka made some major announcements last night regarding new developments in the tourism industry.

While opening the Fijian Tourism Expo in Nadi, Gavoka says Fiji has recovered 71 percent of its 2019 visitor numbers, paving the way for a full return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

He says, by value, the tourism sector has recovered 73 percent of its tourism earnings.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Gavoka announced that Captain Cook Cruises is bringing a luxury expedition cruising with the introduction of the 114-passenger MS Caledonian Sky vessel.

“Her introduction will see the dawn of a new era of high-end cruise experiences, never before seen in Fiji. Captain Cook will further develop its remote itineraries, pioneered with their ship Reef Endeavour. Meaning, they will be taking you to some of the remotest and most beautiful parts of Fiji, including the North, Lau Islands, Tonga and Samoa.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Other new investments in the pipeline include Seventh Heaven’s luxury overnight stay in the Mamanucas; a $47 million new Wananavu Beach Resort development in Rakiraki; a $10 million villa addition to Vacala Bay Resort in Taveuni; Crown Plaza to open soon in Wailoaloa (the former Pullman); Hilton Garden Inn in Suva; and Wyndham is also adding 90 rooms in Wailoaloa and 40 rooms in the Coral Coast.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says the tourism industry knows there is demand, and it is up to the industry and the government to meet these demands.