More illicit drugs destroyed

BRIGADIER GENERAL SITIVENO QILIHO IN KADAVU

More than two hundred and forty-three thousand marijuana plants uprooted around the country and kept in exhibit have been destroyed by Police in less than four months.

These plants weighed 10,000 kilograms.

The Force has managed to destroy these illicit drugs since June after obtaining 152 court orders.

Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the destruction of these drugs have been made possible through court orders.

“We go through the courts. It’s not just a short process. We have to get all the papers prepared well and the forensics analysis reports into each of those cases before it is submitted to the DPP Office through the courts for their decision for the destruction both of hard drugs, methamphetamines and ice and marijuana in particular.”

The Police Chief says more drugs will be destroyed.

“There has been tonnes of marijuana that has been destroyed and there is more to be destroyed as we continue to uproot in the three major areas that I have talked about where thousands of plants have been uprooted in the Tukavesi area, Navosa hills and in Kadavu and other areas where we have encountered this.”

Police say that hard drugs weighing 134 kilograms were also destroyed.

According to Police Crime Statistics Unit, 39 people were arrested for their involvement with methamphetamine between January and August, and the Police Chief says their battle against drugs will continue.