Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

More health practitioners to undergo training

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 12, 2020 6:50 am

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji and Shree Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in India are working with the Health Ministry to provide trainings for local medical staff.

Coordinator for Sai Prema Foundation, Dr Krupali Tappoo says two doctors from Fiji have already received training in pediatric cardiology and there are further plans for more similar collaborations.

“The aim is to send more health professionals in all different aspects of pediatric cardiology for further training absolutely free of cost so that we are able to build our local team.”

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has welcomed the idea of training more local medical staff.

“There are ongoing discussions. Two doctors have already been to India for three months and have come back. There are further discussions about sending some of our young surgeons and other staff. These are some very good experiences, they also have advances in health care that we can learn from.”

The foundation is working towards training more local medical practitioners who can carry out open heart surgery in the future.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.