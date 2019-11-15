More health practitioners to undergo training

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji and Shree Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in India are working with the Health Ministry to provide trainings for local medical staff.

Coordinator for Sai Prema Foundation, Dr Krupali Tappoo says two doctors from Fiji have already received training in pediatric cardiology and there are further plans for more similar collaborations.

“The aim is to send more health professionals in all different aspects of pediatric cardiology for further training absolutely free of cost so that we are able to build our local team.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has welcomed the idea of training more local medical staff.

“There are ongoing discussions. Two doctors have already been to India for three months and have come back. There are further discussions about sending some of our young surgeons and other staff. These are some very good experiences, they also have advances in health care that we can learn from.”

The foundation is working towards training more local medical practitioners who can carry out open heart surgery in the future.