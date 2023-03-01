More green and renewable projects needed

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

Fiji needs more renewable solutions and this can be done by organizing projects and promoting green policies to open its economy sustainably.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica discussed this during a meeting with Global Green Growth Institute officials.

GGGI team member Daniel Muoz-Smith says putting the Green Growth Framework into practice will help create studies and project proposals for green infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

GGGI is an intergovernmental, international organization based on treaties that supports and promotes robust, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing nations and emerging economies.