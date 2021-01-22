More families move into evacuation centres

26 families from Batiri Village in Dreketi, Macuata are now sheltering at the Ahmadiyya Muslim College in Voloca.

The families moved in yesterday evening after they were advised to do so by DISMAC teams.

Batiri Villager Aratea Tinaisili says they live close to the river and were told to move to the school as the water level might rise.

Article continues after advertisement

Tinaisili says they came in three truckloads and spent the night at the school. They have been advised they will be able to move back to their homes by Monday.

There are a total of 102 individuals at the school as of this morning.

Meanwhile, four families from Nadoiviri Settlement are now taking shelter at Maramarua District School in Dreketi after heavy rain yesterday.

Ilai Kuli says the four families were living in tents after their homes were destroyed by TC Yasa.

Speaking to FBC News, Kuli says when the heavy rain continued yesterday, they took down their tents, packed up and moved to the school.

He adds, six families are still in their homes in the settlement and they will also move to the evacuation centre should the weather worsen today.

The settlement is usually inundated with floodwaters whenever there is heavy downpour.

There are 27 adults and children taking shelter at Maramarua District School.